Gadsden EMS working on recruitment effort funding

New efforts to help recruit first responders is happening in Gadsden County. Gadsden Emergency Medical Services are seeking County Commissioner's approval to apply for a SAFER grant or Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.

The grant will help EMS hire and retain more frontline first responders; increasing response times and coverage throughout the county. Chief of Gadsden EMS Chris Hood said the money is tremendously needed and will help them fill 12 positions for fire and emergency response.

"It goes along with recruitment and retention and what we're trying to build in this county and in this department. It installs youthful members and getting the right people on board," said Hood.

Hood said it can take about a year after applying for the grant to receive the money. The grant will be discussed at the County Commission meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Edward J Butler Governmental Complex.