Gadsden County Veterans Services hosts 'Breakfast with a Battle Buddy' event

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday morning in Gadsden County was home to the first-ever breakfast with a battle buddy for local veterans.

Gadsden County Veterans Services introduced the event to make sure veterans know that they are appreciated year-round and not just on Veteran's Day.

The event served as an opportunity for veterans and Gadsden County staff to get together and socialize while sharing a meal.

Retired veteran Fred Ingley said he was excited about the experience.

"It's a very touching experience I guess you call it that to be here see all the veterans get to make new friends meet new acquaintances and old ones," said Ingley.

Gadsden County Veterans Services staff tell veterans, veterans' survivors and their dependents of their rights under the Military Service Benefits Act and other relevant legislation.