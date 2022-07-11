Gadsden County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

QUINCY, Fla. — A traffic stop early Sunday morning led to a felony arrest in Gadsden County.

According to reports, Deputy K. McMillan conducted a traffic stop in Quincy, resulting in the seizure of approximately 1.7 pounds of marijuana, .5 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded Glock 27 firearm.

Donell Brown, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, reports stated.

“Traffic stops of this nature is an example of the dangers deputies face everyday while performing their duties to keep the community safe. Sheriff Young is proud of the courage his deputies show when confronted with felons who possess guns and contraband in the midnight hours of a shift. Young said, these deputies risk their lives daily to keep the community safe," Sheriff Young said.

