Gadsden County tourism grant brings visitors to the area

Tourism is continuing to rise in Gadsden County and the Tourist Development Council Grant could help the future of many small businesses. The county is wanting to boost tourism in the area and Sumner Farms and other small businesses could benefit.

"This would be a good opportunity for small businesses" Nathan Sumner said.

Nathan Sumner owns Sumner Farms, he says the grant would bring more people to the area. He's owned the farm for five years now. He says businesses like his and others are feeling the effects of inflation.

"Feed prices have gone up, the general care for animals and stuff like that has gone up" Sumner said.

The Tourist Development Council Grant will draw people to spend money at local businesses. According to Gadsden County, the goal for this grant is to give local families and visitors from neighboring counties more fun things to do while also attracting more business.

"If they come in and market and tell people to come visit Gadsden, those grants are available to those organizations" Leslie Steele of Gadsden County said.

Since February of this year, Gadsden County has seen an increase in tourism money. Steele says that people are coming from neighboring counties and states. She believes with the Grant more people will come and see what Gadsden County has to offer.

"We are strongly encouraging people to have an event so we can promote our county" Steele said.

Sumner is considering applying for the grant in order to help his business and continue to make a difference in the community economically.

"We can have more money to add to the animal enclosures and do more advertising" Sumner said.

Applications for 2023 close September 30 and will re-open October 1 for 2024.

