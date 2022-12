QUINCY, FLa. — Gadsden County is set to provide a cold weather shelter Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 in Quincy.

The shelter will be held at Joe Ferolito Recreation Center, located at 122 N. Graves Street from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

For those in need of transportation to the shelter, the Gadsden County Board of Commissioners encourage citizens to contact Officer Barber at 850-815-2258.