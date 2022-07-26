Gadsden County to host its annual 'Back to School' community resource fair

HAVANA, FLa. (WTXL) — Gadsden County's annual "Back to School" community resource fair is set to take place on August 7, providing school supplies and more.

One Gadsden Foundation, Inc. partnered with the MLK Foundation of Florida and The Havana Development Corporation to host the 11th annual event for community members.

Hosted by Commissioner Eric Hinson, there will be COVID-19 vaccinations and screenings, local community resource vendors and school supply, toiletries and food gift card giveaways.

The event is set to take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Havana Northside High School, located at 264 Carver Ave.

If interested in being a vendor or collaborative partner, contact (850) 320-8604 or hope@onegadsden.org.