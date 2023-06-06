Gadsden County to hold homeownership fair

GADSDEN COUNTY, FLa. — In celebration of National Homeownership Month, Gadsden County is set to hold a free housing fair and symposium for residents to gain information on home improvement programs, financial literacy and more.
Hosted by Gadsden County's Housing Program, the fair is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the following below:
- purchasing and refinancing homes
- home improvement programs
- home inspections
- home-buyer education classes
- financial literacy
- heir's property
- veteran housing assistance
- senior services
- estate planning
- fair housing
- ending homelessness
- local apartment complexes
- insurance agents
- health and wellness
- lenders, realtors, and builders
Sonya Burns, who is a housing program coordinator in the county, said many people in the county aren't aware of available homeownership opportunities in Gadsden County.
"They don't know that there are people around them willing to help them every step of the way," said Burns. "I hope this Homeownership Fair will help the county educate our residents about the housing programs to help qualified applicants move into new homes."
The fair and symposium will take place Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gadsden County's Courthouse, located at 10 E. Jefferson Street in Quincy.
Refreshments and giveaways for kids will be in attendance.