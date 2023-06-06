Gadsden County to hold homeownership fair

GADSDEN COUNTY, FLa. — In celebration of National Homeownership Month, Gadsden County is set to hold a free housing fair and symposium for residents to gain information on home improvement programs, financial literacy and more.

Hosted by Gadsden County's Housing Program, the fair is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the following below:



purchasing and refinancing homes

home improvement programs

home inspections

home-buyer education classes

financial literacy

heir's property

veteran housing assistance

senior services

estate planning

fair housing

ending homelessness

local apartment complexes

insurance agents

health and wellness

lenders, realtors, and builders

Sonya Burns, who is a housing program coordinator in the county, said many people in the county aren't aware of available homeownership opportunities in Gadsden County.

"They don't know that there are people around them willing to help them every step of the way," said Burns. "I hope this Homeownership Fair will help the county educate our residents about the housing programs to help qualified applicants move into new homes."

The fair and symposium will take place Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gadsden County's Courthouse, located at 10 E. Jefferson Street in Quincy.

Refreshments and giveaways for kids will be in attendance.