Gadsden County Sheriff's Office warns the community about scams

Scam calls are rampant in the Big Bend and the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is working to keep you and your money safe.

According to a report from the Federal Trade Commission, the top Frauds in 2022 were from impostors, online shopping, prizes and sweepstakes, investments and Business and job opportunities.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is warning everyone, most importantly the elderly, to be aware.

Last year the Federal Trade Commission received fraud reports from 2.4 million consumers. Most commonly these reports were from shopping and impostor scams.

Marilyn Owens owns Big Papa's Chop House. She says the business has not had any experience with scams but she believes its bad how people are getting hurt by this issue.

"Makes me feel upset that people are getting violated and their identity is getting stolen" Marilyn Owens said.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is visiting Senior Care facilities across the county to help point out the red flags and spot a scam.

Now to stop potential scams from happening the Sheriff's Office says to check your friends and loved ones to see how they're doing, educate them on scams, and sign them up for a credit monitoring service.