Gadsden County Sheriff's Office warns public of recent check by mail scam

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is warning the Gadsden community about a mail scam.

The sheriff's office says the scam consists of local victims receiving a check in the mail from an unknown source requesting them to deposit the check and send some of the money via MoneyGram or western union to an account.

According to GCSO, the paperwork looks legitimate but may have several fake companies and names listed. The check often comes from a real bank listed but the check is also counterfeit. Once the check is deposited by the victim, the money will go through, and it will be sent to the accounts but some of the money will be kept by the victim.

GCSO says the check will bounce back days later or will be dishonored due to it being fake. Once that happens, the victim then is on the hook for the full check amount.

The sheriff's office advises anyone that receives this mail or has been a victim of fraud, to call and report it to their local law enforcement agency.