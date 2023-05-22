Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teenager

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon that it is searching for a missing teenager.

The sheriff's office said that 16-year-old Elijah Humphries was last seen near his home on McNair Road in Havana.

He was reported missing around 3 a.m. when family noticed he was not his his room Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, May 22, 2023 that it is searching for a missing teenager of Havana named Elijah Humphries.

Humphries is listed as a white male, 5-foot-11 in height, 140 pounds in weight and and it is unknown the clothing he was wearing or direction of travel.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office requests if he is located to contact them by calling them at 850-875-8811.