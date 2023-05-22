Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teenager

Whereabouts unknown as of Sunday
missing person
SOURCE: MGN Online
missing person
missing person
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 16:45:56-04

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon that it is searching for a missing teenager.

The sheriff's office said that 16-year-old Elijah Humphries was last seen near his home on McNair Road in Havana.

He was reported missing around 3 a.m. when family noticed he was not his his room Sunday, May 21, 2023.

052223 missing person Elijah Humphries.png
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, May 22, 2023 that it is searching for a missing teenager of Havana named Elijah Humphries.

Humphries is listed as a white male, 5-foot-11 in height, 140 pounds in weight and and it is unknown the clothing he was wearing or direction of travel.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office requests if he is located to contact them by calling them at 850-875-8811.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming