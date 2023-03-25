Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

(WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon that it is searching for a missing man of Quincy.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that Ronnie Jordan was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black slides on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. near his residence in Quincy.
Jordan, age 64, is partially blind and has dementia.
Jordan, who is African American, is listed at 6-foot in height and 190 pounds in weight.
If located, contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-627-9233.