Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Man last accounted for Monday, March 20 in Quincy
missing
SOURCE: MGN Online
missing
missing
Posted at 2:38 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 14:38:45-04

(WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon that it is searching for a missing man of Quincy.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that Ronnie Jordan was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black slides on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. near his residence in Quincy.

032523 ronnie jordan.png
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said Ronnie Jordan of Quincy, Florida has been missing since Monday, March 20, 2023.

Jordan, age 64, is partially blind and has dementia.

Jordan, who is African American, is listed at 6-foot in height and 190 pounds in weight.

If located, contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-627-9233.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming