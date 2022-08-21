Watch Now
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile

Teenager reportedly last seen Saturday night in Midway
Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 18:24:36-04

(WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday afternoon that it is searching for a missing juvenile.

According to the news release, 14-year-old Ty’kecia Guinnie, a Black female, was last seen at her residence in Midway at 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

082122 missing juvenile gadsden county Ty kecia Guinnie.jpg
The report says she may be in Gadsden County or in the Tallahassee area.

Guinnie is listed at 5-foot-5 in height, 110 pounds with long black curly hair and last seen wearing a black one-piece jumper.

According to the sheriff’s office, her mother believes Ty’kecia may be in the company of another person named Imani Williams.

If located, contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at 850-627-9233.

