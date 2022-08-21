Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile

(WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday afternoon that it is searching for a missing juvenile.

According to the news release, 14-year-old Ty’kecia Guinnie, a Black female, was last seen at her residence in Midway at 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office



The report says she may be in Gadsden County or in the Tallahassee area.

Guinnie is listed at 5-foot-5 in height, 110 pounds with long black curly hair and last seen wearing a black one-piece jumper.

According to the sheriff’s office, her mother believes Ty’kecia may be in the company of another person named Imani Williams.

If located, contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at 850-627-9233.