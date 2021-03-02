Gadsden County Sheriff's office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE: Velena Grimes has been found.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Deputies said Velena Grimes, 13, was last seen in the area of Winding Creek Road / Sycamore Rd at approximately 7:45 am on Tuesday.

She attends West Gadsden Middle School and was last seen wearing black pants, a maroon shirt, and an orange Gators hoodie.

She is described as being around 5'3 tall and approximately 125 pounds with long black hair.

If you see her, you are asked to please contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at 850-627-9233.