Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

(WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

Javen Jordan Bryant, age 13 is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-3 in height and weighs 120 pounds.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Bryant was last seen wearing a Fortnite hoodie, blue jeans, and red/white tennis shoes.

It is believed that he is still somewhere hiding out in the area of Drake Acres Road, but the exact area/address is unknown.

If you know the whereabouts of Javen please call the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at 850-627-9233.