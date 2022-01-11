Watch
Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Believed to be in area of Brake Acres Rd.
Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office<br/><br/>
Javen Jordan Bryant<br/><br/>
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 11:09:14-05

(WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

Javen Jordan Bryant, age 13 is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-3 in height and weighs 120 pounds.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Bryant was last seen wearing a Fortnite hoodie, blue jeans, and red/white tennis shoes.

It is believed that he is still somewhere hiding out in the area of Drake Acres Road, but the exact area/address is unknown.

If you know the whereabouts of Javen please call the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at 850-627-9233.

