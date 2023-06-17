UPDATE: Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says missing man located safe

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 7:19 p.m.: The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said the man was located safe in Jackson County.

INITIAL REPORT

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said Robert Forester of Gadsden County was reported missing as he was returning from the state of California.

His last known contact was Tuesday near the Greensboro Highway in Quincy.

The sheriff’s office requests anyone with information on the whereabouts of Forester to please contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office 850-627-9233.