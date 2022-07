GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Friday night it was investigating an incident.

The report says sheriff's office deputies were at the scene of a residence after responding to Hutley Road in the St. Hebron Community in reference to two dead females.

The sheriff's office notes the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting the sheriff's office to determine the cause of the deaths.