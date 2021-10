GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person died in a small engine airplane crash Sunday.

GCSO and Gadsden County Fire Rescue says the plane crashed near Glen Julia Road in Quincy.

Florida Highway Patrol is assisting with its drone to locate any other potential passengers on the plane. FAA and NTSB are investigating as well.

ABC 27 has a reporter headed to the scene and will continue to provide updates.