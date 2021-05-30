Gadsden County Sheriff's Office bags groceries for Deputy Brian Faison Scholarship Fund

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Faison died in January from COVID-19, and the Sheriff's department is making sure his memory lives on bagging groceries for the scholarship fund in the deputy's name.

Sheriff Morris Young was one of the many first responders who bagged groceries on Saturday afternoon.

"Hopin and praying that folks will continue to give towards this scholarship," said Sheriff Young.

The fund will help pay for $1,500 of college costs to one Gadsden County senior every year.

"Brian, he gave himself to this community and we're going to make sure that his name will go on," said Young.

Calbert McMillan, who had his groceries brought out by Deputy Faison's brother, said the work they're doing to help the community in Faison's name is nothing but honorable.

"It's a great cause," said McMillan. "And I appreciate it. Thankful for it."

The death of Deputy Faison just an example of how deadly COVID-19 has been.

"It sheds a light on how serious COVID-19 is and how serious it is to get vaccinated," said Faison.

If you would like to donate to the Deputy Brian Faison Scholarship Fund, you can contact the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.