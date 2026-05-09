Gadsden County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Havana woman

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman last seen in Havana, Florida.

Elizabeth Trapp's family reported today that she has not been seen or heard from in approximately five days. She was last seen at her home in Havana. There is no known direction of travel.

Trapp is described as a Black female, approximately 5'5" tall, with black braided hair. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office at (850) 627-9233.

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