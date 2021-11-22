Gadsden County Sheriff's deputy recovering at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Sheriff's Deputy Chicara Hearns was given a hero's welcome as she exited Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Sunday afternoon.

"We are just so glad that she came home today and we just wanted to show her some love by escorting her home safely," said Gadsden County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Anglie Holmes.

Deputy Hearns, who was shot in the stomach on Tuesday in the line of duty, was escorted home by several law enforcement and emergency vehicles from the Gadsden County Sheriff's Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Tallahassee Police Department and even Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Nancy Romero was the dispatcher that sent help to Deputy Hearns when she was shot four times, 3 times in the vest and one that went under her vest.

"It hits different when it's one of ours when their under distress and the only thing you can do is send them help," said Romero.

Romero said Tuesdays shooting was traumatizing, but is glad her friend is finally home.

"It's a lot of emotions they're good though, they're good. We're just happy that she's still here with us," said Romero.

Sergeant Anthony Boyland, the supervisor on duty during Tuesdays shooting helped lead the pack to Deputy Hearns house. He said the support from law enforcement agencies from across the country has been outstanding, and when Deputy Hearns is back to work, she'll be a role model for other officers.

"It is incredible that less than a week ago she was shot she's out of the hospital now," said Sgt. Boyland. "She is a miracle, she is impressive and I am very proud of her."

A team of people, glad to see Deputy Hearns doing better and now at home recovering.

"Just proud that among our agency we have a hero," said Romero.