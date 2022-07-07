Gadsden County sheriff, deputies receive Narcan training

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Members of the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office receive training on how to treat a victim of fentanyl overdose.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with its correctional deputies were issued Naloxone (Narcan) to aid a victim.

Narcan is used to help revive a victim of fentanyl overdose.

Members of Gadsden County Emergency Services and the sheriff's office training unit led the training.

Gadsden County sheriff Morris A. Young participated in the training.

According to a statement provided by the sheriff's office, Young said the training and issuance of Narcan is just one phase of a broader strategic plan that the Sheriff’s Office has implemented to deal with the current crisis.

Young also said, in the hands of a properly trained deputy, the Narcan can be a life saving resource.

The county experienced an increase of fentanyl overdose related deaths in recent days.