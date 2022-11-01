Gadsden County set to host Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon for local veterans

GADSDEN COUNTY, FLa. — To express gratitude to local veterans, Gadsden County are inviting veterans to a drive-thru appreciation luncheon on Veterans Day, Nov.11.

Hosted by Gadsden County's Board of County Commissioners and Veterans Service Department, the luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gadsden County Extension Building, located at 2140 West Jefferson Street in Quincy, Florida.

The county's Board of Commissioners Chairman Ronterious Green said the commissioners pledge to never forget the service of Gadsden's veterans and to always honor their sacrifice, according to Gadsdencountyfl.gov.

“Veterans Day offers us a moment to express our deepest gratitude to all men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform from Gadsden County. In every generation — in times of peace and war, unity and division — the members of our military embody the very best of the American spirit: courage, camaraderie, selfless dignity, leadership, the determination to defend our common values and the idea that everyone can serve,” said Green. “We can never do enough to thank Gadsden County’s brave heroes."

The luncheon is reportedly open to the public and encourages veterans to arrive in their vehicles from Highway 90.

Interested veterans may sign up by calling 850-875-8650 or by emailing ssolis@gadsdencountyfl.gov.

COVID-19 protocols are reportedly set to be enforced.