TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A difficult time for communities in Gadsden County that are seeing an increase in violent crimes.

"It's really scary what I'm experiencing right now," said Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young.

In the last seven days, Gadsden County has seen 10 shootings. That's one of the reasons Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young is now asking police departments across the county for some backup.

SHERIFF MORRIS YOUNG

"This is coming from a lot of our youth, ages 15 to 25, and we've had an uptick in burglaries, car thefts, car burglaries, and home invasions," said Sheriff Young.

On Monday Sheriff Young and police chiefs from Quincy, Midway, Gretna, and Chattahoochee announced their Summer of Safety initiative from now until September.

Part of that program means officers from those cities will help address crime issues in the county, no matter what agency they work for.

Along with partnerships with city police chiefs, the sheriff's office is also working with agencies like the Teen Success Academy in Quincy.

Through their program S.O.A.R. they've provided over 20 kids with summer jobs, some even working in the sheriff's office.

A partnership that Paula Lay who works for the organization says is beneficial to all.

"It keeps our children off the street," said Lay. "It keeps our kids doing something and staying motivated and instilling into them some skills. That's what's missing. Some of our children have too much idle time."

Those jobs giving kids something to focus on which Sheriff Young said will have a positive impact on preventing crimes.

Sheriff Young added they need as much help as they can get through the community.

"So please, gather your children, watch them for the summer," said Sheriff Young. "There are a lot of summer programs."