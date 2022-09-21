Gadsden County Schools rolling out new community outreach meetings

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Taking the conversation right to the community...

Gadsden County Schools is launching a new initiative to bring school board members, parents, and the community together.

The district is hosting outreach meetings to talk about school safety, attendance, Title I programs, and student success. Plus, they want to address any concerns parents have…all with a goal of improving the school district going forward.

Superintendent, Elijah Key, says this kind of engagement will help to make positive changes in the future.

"Transparency is key…people knowing what's going on, knowing what the district is doing is key and I think that people will understand that we're trying to work hand in hand because in the end we can't do it by ourselves it's going to take everybody throughout this community to help move our schools."

Gadsden County Schools plans to host a community outreach meeting every month during the school year.