GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — A proposal is on the table for Gadsden County schools to increase the salary for teachers from $38,000 to $45,000.

Gadsden County Schools tweeted about the proposal Tuesday evening, noting it "would be the most significant pay increase in the history of the district."

Assistant Superintendent Sylvia Jackson said this will be an agenda item for the November 16 board meeting.

If all goes well, the 18% salary increase will take effect in December or no later than January.