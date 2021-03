QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County School District has announced that employees of the school district will be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

The vaccination clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gadsden Technical Institute Student Center located at 201 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Quincy.

The announcement comes after Gov. DeSantis said that all school employees and child care workers in Florida, regardless of age, could receive the COVID-19 vaccine on March 4.