GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Public libraries, William A McGill Public Library Quincy, Chattahoochee Public Library, and the Havana Public Library will close at 4 p.m. on April 14, for renovations and will reopen on April 18.

The libraries will be getting re-carpeted during this time, the county wrote in a release.

During the temporary closures, visitors can visit online by clicking here or by using library drop boxes. Due dates have also been changed to reflect the closings.