Gadsden County Probation and community partners opens a winter relief drive giveaway for local neighbors

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Gadsden County Probation will team up with Arnett Chapel A.M.E Church and the Upsilon Theta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

During the wintry weather, they'll team up to provide new and used blankets and accessories to those in need. The relief drive giveaway will take place on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 122 N. Graves Street at the Joe Ferolito Recreation Center in Quincy.

While supplies last, neighbors must be present in person to receive items, with one coat/ blanket per person.

For more information, contact (850) 662-3307.