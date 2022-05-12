Gadsden County preparing the community for hurricane season with several upcoming outreach events

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — After Hurricane Michael tore through Gadsden County in 2018, county leaders are making sure the community is prepared for this hurricane season.

Wednesday, they hosted the first of many outreach events that will be happening now through June.

A total of 150 people came out to Wednesday's event to learn about what supplies they need to stay safe, how to protect their property, and where they can find local shelters when a storm hits.

Community member, Oscar Clark, says events like this will really make a difference this season.

"Yes they sure did they gave me a lot of stuff hand sanitizer, wipes, everything."

The Gadsden County Division of Emergency Management will have their next Hurricane Preparedness event in Havana.

It will be at the Havana Town Hall, located at 711 N. Main Street, on May 18th from 5-7 p.m.

Below is the rest of the hurricane preparedness events happening over the next few weeks. All of these are leading up to the big health and safety fair in June:

Greensboro Town Park

May 26, 2022

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Greensboro

River Landing Park

June 4, 2022

7 a.m. to Noon

500 River Landing Road

Chattahoochee

Eugene Lamb Park

June 8, 2022

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

420 Palmer Road

Midway

Gadsden County Annual Hurricane Preparedness Health and Safety Fair

June 18, 2022

Wal-Mart Parking Lot

1940 Pat Thomas Parkway

Quincy