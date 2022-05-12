Gadsden County preparing the community for hurricane season with several upcoming outreach events

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — After Hurricane Michael tore through Gadsden County in 2018, county leaders are making sure the community is prepared for this hurricane season.
Wednesday, they hosted the first of many outreach events that will be happening now through June.
A total of 150 people came out to Wednesday's event to learn about what supplies they need to stay safe, how to protect their property, and where they can find local shelters when a storm hits.
Community member, Oscar Clark, says events like this will really make a difference this season.
"Yes they sure did they gave me a lot of stuff hand sanitizer, wipes, everything."
The Gadsden County Division of Emergency Management will have their next Hurricane Preparedness event in Havana.
It will be at the Havana Town Hall, located at 711 N. Main Street, on May 18th from 5-7 p.m.
Below is the rest of the hurricane preparedness events happening over the next few weeks. All of these are leading up to the big health and safety fair in June:
Greensboro Town Park
May 26, 2022
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Greensboro
River Landing Park
June 4, 2022
7 a.m. to Noon
500 River Landing Road
Chattahoochee
Eugene Lamb Park
June 8, 2022
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
420 Palmer Road
Midway
Gadsden County Annual Hurricane Preparedness Health and Safety Fair
June 18, 2022
Wal-Mart Parking Lot
1940 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy