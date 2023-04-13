Gadsden County prepares for bicentennial celebration

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County is celebrating their bicentennial this year, and they need public input on how to ring in the big 200.

The county has been hosting public input sessions to get feedback on what kinds of celebrations people would like to see.

Gadsden County Commissioner for District 4 Brenda Holt said she's hoping to see the county's history incorporated into the planning.

" Everything from the Red and Black Indians, to what happened during slavery, and the English, and the Spanish. There's so much rich history here that we want to celebrate every bit of it," Commissioner Holt said.

Celebrations will run from June until December. You can follow Gadsden County Facebook page for updates on upcoming input meetings.

The county will also post a schedule of events once they're planned on Facebook and the county website.