Gadsden County opens sandbag locations as severe weather approaches

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County announced Friday that they have opened two sandbag operations that will be open ahead of severe weather in our area.

Sandbags are available to the public at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday:



Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road

Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road

Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per household. Citizens need to bring shovels to fill bags themselves. Locations will not be staffed, but crews will monitor and provide additional sand and bags as needed.

The sites will be open until the storm threat has passed and it is determined there is no longer a need.