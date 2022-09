GADSDEN COUNTY, FLa. — Gadsden County Health Department is encouraging community members to assist them with their Tobacco Free Partnership.

Assistance is reportedly needed in educating the local community about the use of both smoke-less and smoke tobacco products, strengthening their local tobacco policies and protecting children from all tobacco products.

The event will be held at the Gadsden County Health Department on September 27 at 4 p.m.