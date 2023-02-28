Gadsden County man was in first class of all black Marines in U.S.

As black history month ends, we recognize one local legend a Gadsden County man who was in the first class of all black marines in the United States.

“We come from a family that was a part of American history Gadsden County history, Florida history,” said Chester Davis Jr.

When it comes to black history often, we hear about legends, like the Tuskegee airmen, rosa parks and martin Luther king Jr. But here locally lived a man who put his life on the line for his country.

Just 24 miles down the road in Quincy Florida lived a man named Chester Davis Sr. of the Montford point marines.

His unit, formed in 1942, and was segregated from the white marine units, and even had a separate base, in Montford point, North Carolina.

Davis Jr. Chesters son said his father’s unit fought the Japanese alongside the US marines in the south pacific, until 19-45.

“They were ground pounders they weren’t getting all the glory, but they were still apart of American history," said Davis Jr.

The stories he told when he came home are what inspired Chester junior, to go into service himself.

“Being the first didn’t matter, being able to serve and showing if given the opportunity they can do anything anyone else can do,” said Davis Jr.

His father’s unit wasn’t recognized until recently.

78 years later to be exact, in 2011, congress unanimously voted in favor, and President Obama signed into law, a proclamation recognizing the Montford point marines.

With a proud display of one of the highest expressions of national appreciation, the congressional gold medal.

“I like for people to know dad was a part of history,” said Davis Jr.

Chester Davis Sr. would have been 100 years old this year. And although he was not alive to receive the congressional gold medal his son Chester Davis Jr accepted it in his honor, and we thank both for their service.

