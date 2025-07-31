Gadsden County libraries offering free back-to-school "swag bags" for kids

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — The Gadsden County Public Library System is distributing free school supplies to students through "swag bags."



The county hopes these bags will help students be ready for class and help parents with back-to-school expenses.

Students can get these bags at each of the county's three library locations.

Gadsden County's public libraries want to make sure kids in their community are ready for the first day of school.

Right now, all three locations are handing out free swag bags full of school supplies.

The packs include things like notebooks, pencils, and more.

One librarian told us this effort is meant to help parents with back-to-school expenses.

"It's part of the essence of the library as well that the information that you get here is free and accessible. That kind of goes along with our mission—making these supplies available for free for folks to be able to come and get," says Gadsden County reference librarian Danielle Porter.

The swag bags are available while supplies last.

You can find the hours for all 3 locations on the library system's website.

