Gadsden County leaders to host crime prevention meeting Thursday

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leaders in Gadsden County are being proactive in preventing crime.

Thursday night the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office Chaplain Division is hosting a community gathering to prevent crime at the intersection of Lincoln and Smith street.

Religious leaders will lead people who attend in prayer and song. Chaplain Jimmy Salters says they started reaching out to that area following several recent shootings.

"Involvement has really helped peoples concerns. They have participated when we came out to motivate the community and just simply let them know the concern as religious leaders and elected officials," says Salters.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event Thursday. It starts at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln and Smith street in Quincy.