Gadsden County leaders prepare for Fred

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Emergency Management has sandbag locations set up across the county to help neighbors ward off the effects of floodwater that may follow Fred.

They've also already engaged road and bridge workers to monitor the low lying areas that are most likely to flood or wash out.

Keep in mind, Cane Creek and Peck Betts roads are still closed from previous storms.

Also, with COVID safety in mind, Gadsden County leaders are taking a cautious approach to opening shelters.

"As of right now, we're not planning on opening shelters because it is a tropical storm, and we're taking into consideration the risk of COVID in the shelters, so we're asking everybody to shelter in place," said Gadsden County Emergency Managment interim director Tashonda Whaley.

Whaley says it's best to make plans now to stay with friends or family if your current residence is not a safe structure in which to whether the storm.

