Gadsden County leaders advocate for homeownership as costs rise

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County leaders are working to help people afford homes that have risen in average price by almost $50,000.

Gadsden County Growth Management Director Justin Stiell said owning a home is a good move financially, but is also something that brings families together, especially during a time when rental availability is low.

"Homeownership provides an opportunity for generational wealth," Stiell said. "In addition to that, it also gives an opportunity for families to pass down something and have something they can go home to and it be theirs."

Stiell said now is a good time to buy for people in his area with many homes on the market and few rentals available.

"Over the past three years, development has increased tremendously for homes," Stiell said. "Lots of builders are getting many opportunities for construction lots of job opportunities, so yes, there has been a great increase."

What is also increasing: the cost of those homes.

According to Realtor.com, the average price of a home in Gadsden County is almost three hundred thousand dollars, up 19% from last year.

A similar situation in Leon County, with their average sitting around three hundred and six thousand, up 16% from 2022.

Member of the Tallahassee Leon County Housing Leadership Council Talethia Edwards said people in the Big Bend can't keep up with the increase.

"What that does to have high rising housing costs and incomes are not rising steadily, and the displacement of families, forced homelessness and different things like that is what we are seeing," Edwards said.

With a tough rental market and the rising price of homes, Stiell said the county is working to help people find a house to call home.

"One of the goals for this week is going to be understanding what you have to do in order to become a homeowner," Stiell said. "In addition to that, how to take care of home maintenance and budgeting. Those are all very key things in becoming a homeowner."

To accomplish that goal Stiell mentioned, the county is hosting a homeownership fair this Saturday where you can learn how you can own a house of your own.

If you can't make it, Gadsden County also has a program for first-time home buyers to help them become owners.