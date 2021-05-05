Gadsden County introducing new summer work program for teens

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're a high schooler in Gadsden County, and you want job experience over the summer, the Bored of County Commissioners wants to help.

The County is launching their new Youth Initiative aimed at helping kids from the ages of 17-19 get work experience before graduating high school.

Kids will get the opportunity to tell the county what kind of work they're interested in, then they'll be matched with a Gadsden County business to work at for eight weeks.

"This is something to just get them ready and to figure out what they want to do," said Leslie Steele, Public Information Officer for Gadsden County. "It's important to our commissioners that our Gadsden County youths are being trained at work right now, and then being trained to work and replace our current workforce when they retire."

Registration for the Youth Initiative program will begin on May 17 and will go until the end of the month.