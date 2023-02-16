Gadsden County industrial project could lead to hundreds of jobs

GRETNA, Fla. (WTXL) — Right now, Gadsden County has the highest unemployment rate in the Capital Region.

Career Source’s latest data shows the number at 2.7 percent. Compared that number to Leon County, right next door, at 2.2 percent.

An economic development project in Gadsden County could help fill that unemployment gap.

Drive along Main Street in Gretna and you won’t find much business. Dexter Wright’s “First Class Cuts Barbershop and Salon” is the exception.

“My best times have been here in my hometown of Gretna, Florida,” Wright told us. In business here since 2016, he’ll tell you his hometown could use an economic boost. “I feel like some people around here are lacking the opportunities for financial growth.”

A plot of land just three and a half miles south across the interstate could be the answer.

“We’re committed, as a city, to diversify our economy,” explained Antonio Jefferson. He Gretna’s City Manager. It’s a title he’s held for 18 years now. “We don’t have the financial resources on our own to do projects like this.”

That project that is taking a new step forward toward reality. In late 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis announced millions of dollars for rural communities to help build infrastructure for economic development. Gretna is getting $3.5 million.

Right now, this 120 acres of land is overgrown with brush and trees just off the interstate in Gretna. The latest round of funding will help grow the land into an economic driver.

“This piece of property is going to be an industrial park. It can have multi-modal uses: truck, car, rail,” explained Beth Cicchetti. She is executive director of the Gadsden County Development Council. She said this land has been up for development since 2015. The latest round of funding will bring the water, road and utility infrastructure needed to build here.

“All of those important factors so that as we are attracting and talking to manufacturing, transportation and logistics companies to come to this area that they know the site is going to be ready,” Cicchetti added. “It is going to go a long way to providing new jobs here in the city of Gretna and Gadsden County. You’ll typically get anywhere from 40 to 250 is kind of the sweet spot for the companies that we’re looking to attract to this area and the job count that will come with that.”

She added they have several that are looking, but she could not speak to anyone specific. She said the companies are in the due-diligence phase.

It’s a sign of progress that Wright said could potentially give his business and his hometown a boost. “If it's brought in, hopefully they can hire people from the community to actually help the community grow, and people from the community can actually prosper and grow.”

County leaders say this site is central to the Gulf to Gadsden Freight Logistics Zone. It’s a plan that includes Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin and Gulf Counties.

The Apalachicola Northern Railroad would connect them all to develop business and freight transportation. A study published by the Apalachee Regional Planning Council shows the four counties within the zone have a combined workforce of approximately 32,000 people.