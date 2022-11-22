Gadsden County hosts prayer-for-the-holiday as a cry to stop the violence

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — "The theme we have is trying to figure out a way to stop violence. Not just in one city but throughout the Gadsden County area," said Gadsden County native Sterling Dupont.

Community leaders from all over Gadsden County gathered to pray for a safe holiday. The event featured speeches, musical selections, and prayer for peace. The idea came shortly after yet another shooting in Gadsden County involving two men and resulting in one death springing many community leaders into action.

Gadsden County has dealt with a number of violent crimes over the past year. In June two home invasions, one in Midway and one in Quincy. In August another shooting took place resulting in the death of an 18-year-old girl, soon after in a separate event a man was found shot and killed in Quincy.

Dupont believes their efforts are not in vain and that events need to keep happening until the message is received.

"To say that one meeting, we are a winning team that's fine. It's something that we need to keep doing over and over again until everyone buys into the concept that we are a unit, one team, and we can win as a team," said Dupont.

Chief Tracy Smith of the Havana Sheriff's Office feels if the community can reach the youth, things can get turned around.

"We need programs whether they're biblical related or whatever related to turn our youth around and show them there's a better way and a lot more opportunity," said Smith.

