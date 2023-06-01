Watch Now
Gadsden County hosts food distribution for seniors

Posted at 7:52 PM, Jun 01, 2023
GADSDEN COUNTY, FLa. — A food distribution is scheduled to take place next week for seniors in Gadsden County.

The Senior Benevolence Day Food Distribution is for individuals 60 years old or older.

The event is set to take place Wednesday, June 7, at 79 Lasalle Leffall Drive in Quincy, beginning at 10 a.m. until supplies last.

Gadsden County Department of Elderly Affairs partnered with Farm Share and Stallworth & Associates Global to make this event happen.

For more information, call 850-627-9758.

