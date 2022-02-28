Gadsden County hosts 42nd annual black history parade

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — People lined the streets of Gadsden County Saturday morning for the county's 42nd annual black history parade.

Local leaders shook hands and shared candy with celebrating citizens like 75 year old Charlie Shaw.

After living through some of the struggles of the civil rights movement first hand, he says "One of the biggest things that I'm really fond of is that we can all now come together, rather than have a segregated group we all come together we got different nationalities is out here with us today and then during black history, even though it says black history, they're enjoying that too."

Community members were also able to visit with vendors in the square in honor of Black History Month.