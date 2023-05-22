Gadsden County holding free mental health sessions for the community

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Gadsden County Board of Commissioners are hosting free mental health and well-being sessions.

The Mental Health Monday sessions are aimed to give tips and let people know what resources are available to them in the community. The sessions included Mental Health navigators from 211 Big Bend and licensed therapists at the Apalachee Center.

Commissioner Brenda Holt is excited to offer Mental Health Monday sessions this month. She believes taking care of people's mental health is the first step in helping the community thrive.

"Every community has problems with mental health, but we're looking to improve that. You can't improve employment or economic development unless you look at the root causes of mental health needs in the community," said Holt.

Holt said that people can reach out to the board if they need support or help finding resources, and that they plan on hosting more events in the future.