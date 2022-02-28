Gadsden County Head Start registration opens Tuesday

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Gadsden County Schools Head Start will host registration days March 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2022 to register.

Required documents for registration include:



Child's birth certificate or passport

Immunization record

School physical form with hemoglobin and lead test

Verification of dental exam

Medicaid or insurance card

Valid drivers license or state issued identification

Proof of ALL household income (previous 12 months)

2021 W-2 or 1040, 2021 December check stubs and/or unemployment Child support SSI TANF

VPK voucher (4 year olds only)

Registration will be held at the Joe Ferolito Recreation Center, 122 North Graves St., Quincy, Fl. 32351.