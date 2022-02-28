Watch
Gadsden County Head Start registration opens Tuesday

Posted at 3:36 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Gadsden County Schools Head Start will host registration days March 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2022 to register.

Required documents for registration include:

  • Child's birth certificate or passport
  • Immunization record
  • School physical form with hemoglobin and lead test
  • Verification of dental exam
  • Medicaid or insurance card
  • Valid drivers license or state issued identification
  • Proof of ALL household income (previous 12 months)
    • 2021 W-2 or 1040, 2021 December check stubs and/or unemployment
    • Child support
    • SSI
    • TANF
  • VPK voucher (4 year olds only)

Registration will be held at the Joe Ferolito Recreation Center, 122 North Graves St., Quincy, Fl. 32351.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

