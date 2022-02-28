Gadsden County Head Start registration opens Tuesday

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Gadsden County Schools Head Start will host registration days March 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2022 to register.
Required documents for registration include:
- Child's birth certificate or passport
- Immunization record
- School physical form with hemoglobin and lead test
- Verification of dental exam
- Medicaid or insurance card
- Valid drivers license or state issued identification
- Proof of ALL household income (previous 12 months)
- 2021 W-2 or 1040, 2021 December check stubs and/or unemployment
- Child support
- SSI
- TANF
- VPK voucher (4 year olds only)
Registration will be held at the Joe Ferolito Recreation Center, 122 North Graves St., Quincy, Fl. 32351.