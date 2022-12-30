Gadsden County families get free supplies, help family who lost home to fire

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County families were able to get free cleaning supplies and donate to a family in need Thursday. Kingdom Glory Worship Assembly along with County Commissioner Ron Green handed out disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and more to families who drove up.

Some people even gave donations in support of the Lockwood family who lost their home in a fire on Christmas Eve.

We spoke with Jamaal Lockwood who says he’s grateful for the support from the community but it’s also important for them to give back.

"I believe when you go through things you go through them for a reason," said Lockwood. "And there’s no reason for us to sit down and be sad about it. Let us go back into the community that’s given to us now and give back to them as they’ve done to us.”

If you’d like to donate to the Lockwood Family, you can contact Commissioner Green at 850-694-8067.

