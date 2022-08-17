Gadsden County Emergency Services to receive grant from Firehouse Subs

(WTXL) — The Gadsden County Emergency Services Department received a grant from Firehouse Subs.

According to a news release from the Gadsden County Government, the Gadsden County Emergency Services Department received a $32,500 grant from The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The grant is geared toward the purchase of personal protective equipment or PPE.

The equipment is set to be used to outfit personnel so they can help citizens during emergencies.

“We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Tallahassee for providing us with this grant,” Gadsden County Emergency Services Chief Kris Hood said in a statement. “This funding will allow us to provide even greater support to the citizens of Gadsden County during emergencies.”