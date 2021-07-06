Gadsden County Emergency Management Team braces for Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leaders in Gadsden County say road and bridge crews are on standby as we wait for the potential impacts of Elsa's arrival.

With the Cane Creek Road Bridge still washed out from storms last year, Emergency Management Assistant Director Tashonda Whaley says they're keeping a close eye on this and other areas.

"In our Chatahoochee area, we have our Crawfish Island Rd., we have our Lincoln Rd., Ochlocknee Rd., Fairbanks Ferry Rd," said Whaley. "All of those roads are usually concerns for us when we have heavy rainfall and potential for flooding."

They're warning people living in low-lying areas to reach out to public works if they see any substantial cracks in the road that could lead to washouts. Patrica Howell says washouts won't be hard to look out for.

"From our home to Quincy, there's a lot of bad low-lying areas that get flooded pretty bad," said Howell. When she thinks of driving on those roads, she says it's, "kind of a little bit scary because that could be us."

The county says they've requested federal assistance to repair previously damaged roadways. As far as the approaching storm, Gadsden County public information officer Leslie Steele says, "We're addressing our road issues and we're currently monitoring them 24 hours a day. "However, if there is a heavy impact of storm where we're expecting one to two inches, we ask you to take all driving precautions when you see a large amount of standstill water."

County leaders also remind everyone in the storm's path to be prepared to take any necessary precautions to protect life and property.