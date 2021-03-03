Gadsden County deputies search for Quincy burglary suspect

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect wanted in a Quincy burglary.

Deputies said on Feb. 26 Andrew J. Reddick who is pictured on the left in the pictures, and the masked suspect broke into an unoccupied home on Canopy Lane in Quincy.

The sheriff's office said the suspects were armed with a rifle.

The unidentified suspect is wanted for armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office (850) 627-9233, Investigator D Hall (850) 363-4563 or The Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-TIPS.