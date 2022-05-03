Gadsden County commissioners to vote on mobile medical unit

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday, leaders in Gadsden County will be voting on whether to buy a mobile medical unit that will help bring basic healthcare into the community.

If approved, the vehicle will cost around $250,000.

Addition to Covid testing and vaccines, it could also bring basic prenatal care for teen parents and adults to keep infants healthy and bring primary care to seasonal workers like tomato packers and those in the medical marijuana industry.

Commissioner Brenda Holt says the rural community needed a new healthcare solution.

"We only have an emergency room, and we want to prevent the number of visits to the emergency room by providing, so you go to the location to where they're working or you go to the location of where they're gathering," Holt said.

The Gadsden County Health Council was given $400,000 to start their mobile medical unit after the 2021 legislative session.

Commissioner Holt says that if approved, the medical unit should be rolling into the community within the year.