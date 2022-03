GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Commissioners will hold a workshop to address affordable housing Tuesday.

They'll review the use of funding allocated through State Housing Initiative Partnership Funding and the creation of the Gadsden County Local Housing Authority.

After not receiving funds for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, they anticipate receiving $350,000 for 2021-2022.

That workshop starts this afternoon at 4:30pm on zoom.